Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,057 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the quarter. General Electric accounts for 0.7% of Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $6,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 968.4% during the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on General Electric from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.27.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.66. 3,996,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,370,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. General Electric has a 1-year low of $83.48 and a 1-year high of $170.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.77. The firm has a market cap of $175.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.23.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

