Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in Marriott International by 845.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Argus increased their target price on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.19.

NASDAQ MAR traded down $3.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $241.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,530,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,750. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $237.12 and a 200 day moving average of $238.81. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.80 and a 1-year high of $260.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

