Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.35

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.35 and last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 15060 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.

Konica Minolta Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average is $6.21.

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Konica Minolta had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Konica Minolta, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, China, other Asian countries, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as offers IT and printing solutions and services.

