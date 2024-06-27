Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $19.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Landmark Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.57. The firm has a market cap of $106.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.44.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $21.15 million during the quarter.

Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.56%.

In other news, Director Angela S. Hurt acquired 4,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $81,466.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,994.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 4,882 shares of company stock worth $93,804 in the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LARK. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 120,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

Further Reading

