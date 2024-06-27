Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) Shares Down 2.1%

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $225.00 and last traded at $225.00. 11 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $229.90.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.65.

Lasertec Company Profile

Lasertec Corporation engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of inspection and measurement equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers semiconductor related products, which includes mask related systems for extreme ultraviolet and deep ultraviolet solutions, and wafers inspection and review systems; and FPD photomask inspection systems.

