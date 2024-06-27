Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Price Target Raised to C$180.00

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$175.00 to C$180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LAS.A. National Bankshares set a C$182.00 price target on shares of Lassonde Industries and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$150.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Lassonde Industries Stock Down 0.6 %

Lassonde Industries Company Profile

Shares of TSE LAS.A opened at C$149.31 on Monday. Lassonde Industries has a 12-month low of C$98.00 and a 12-month high of C$159.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$458.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$144.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$145.53.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

