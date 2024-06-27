Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Trading Up 5.5%

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.80 and last traded at $5.80. Approximately 142 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 28,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.
Several research analysts have recently commented on LVRO shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Lavoro from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Lavoro from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.
Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.
