Lisk Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10.27 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. In the last week, Lisk has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00001647 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a market capitalization of $144.80 million and approximately $10.27 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000945 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000697 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000581 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

