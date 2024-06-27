Litecoin Market Cap Achieves $5.41 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $72.43 or 0.00117339 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion and $280.25 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00009349 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000187 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,688,031 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Litecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a digital currency designed for fast, low-cost payments over the internet. Created by Charlie Lee in 2011 as an alternative to Bitcoin, it offers improved transaction times and a higher maximum supply, using a different algorithm (scrypt) for mining. Litecoin facilitates peer-to-peer transactions without a central authority, making it suitable for a wide range of financial activities, from everyday purchases to trading and investment. Its creation by a former Google engineer aimed to address and improve upon some of Bitcoin’s limitations, establishing Litecoin as a practical complement to Bitcoin in the digital currency ecosystem.”

