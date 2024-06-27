Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Shares Up 2.1%

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Free Report) shot up 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $114.07 and last traded at $114.07. 523 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 6,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.72.

Loblaw Companies Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.51.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.