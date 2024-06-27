Lpwm LLC Acquires 6,732 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Lpwm LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Lpwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 17,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Vawter Financial Ltd. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 80,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter.

BATS JMST traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.73. 318,992 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.70.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1445 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

