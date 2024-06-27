Lpwm LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Lpwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Lpwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,308,000 after buying an additional 1,955,619 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $861,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547,415 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 601.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,364,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,702 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 3,654,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,912,000 after buying an additional 24,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,887,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,746,000 after buying an additional 705,607 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,712,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,409,199. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $90.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.43.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

