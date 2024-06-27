Lpwm LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Lpwm LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 659,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 20.7% of Lpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $56,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VONG. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,990.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

VONG stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.36. The company had a trading volume of 577,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,072. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.85 and a twelve month high of $95.03. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.49.

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

