Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.63 and last traded at $2.62. 3,814,542 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 29,958,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

LCID has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.90 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.24.

Lucid Group Trading Up 2.7 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 53.53% and a negative net margin of 441.29%. The firm had revenue of $172.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, MGO Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

