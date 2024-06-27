Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Gap Down to $2.48

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.48, but opened at $2.40. Lufax shares last traded at $2.38, with a volume of 213,336 shares changing hands.

Lufax Trading Down 4.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.30.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.28). Lufax had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $964.47 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lufax

About Lufax

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lufax in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lufax during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lufax during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Lufax during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lufax during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products.

