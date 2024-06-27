Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$22.90.

LUG has been the subject of several research reports. Veritas Investment Research raised their target price on Lundin Gold from C$20.90 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Cormark raised their target price on Lundin Gold from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Lundin Gold from C$24.75 to C$25.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Lundin Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$17.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Lundin Gold Stock Up 0.7 %

LUG opened at C$19.99 on Friday. Lundin Gold has a 1-year low of C$14.23 and a 1-year high of C$20.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$19.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.72.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$305.68 million during the quarter. Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 19.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lundin Gold will post 1.6959518 earnings per share for the current year.

Lundin Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.25, for a total value of C$1,012,500.00. In other news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.25, for a total value of C$1,012,500.00. Also, Director Ian Gibbs sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.90, for a total value of C$597,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,100 shares of company stock worth $2,219,753. 58.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

