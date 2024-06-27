Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:LUGDF) Shares Down 1.1%

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$14.61 and last traded at C$14.74. Approximately 2,873 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 14,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.90.

Lundin Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.06.

Lundin Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1003 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This is an increase from Lundin Gold’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

