MAGA (MAGA) Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

MAGA (MAGA) traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Over the last week, MAGA has traded 78.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. MAGA has a market cap of $153.07 million and approximately $93.45 million worth of MAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAGA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

About MAGA

MAGA was first traded on May 15th, 2024. MAGA’s total supply is 413,340,222,368 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,258,895,840 tokens. MAGA’s official website is maga-hat.vip. MAGA’s official Twitter account is @magahat_eth.

MAGA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MAGA (MAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. MAGA has a current supply of 413,340,222,368 with 390,258,895,840 in circulation. The last known price of MAGA is 0.00035809 USD and is down -6.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $92,477,915.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maga-hat.vip/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAGA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

