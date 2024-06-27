Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.90

Shares of Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.90 and traded as high as C$2.16. Mandalay Resources shares last traded at C$2.11, with a volume of 12,394 shares.

Mandalay Resources Trading Up 2.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$205.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.49.

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter. Mandalay Resources had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of C$74.84 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mandalay Resources Corp. will post 0.1480392 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mandalay Resources

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

