Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) is Ervin Investment Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Ervin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Markel Group makes up approximately 2.8% of Ervin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Markel Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,191,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,692,115,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 539,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $793,979,000 after acquiring an additional 16,597 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 400.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 156,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,771,000 after acquiring an additional 125,507 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,216,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 129,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Markel Group news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total transaction of $197,741.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,606.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total transaction of $197,741.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,606.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total transaction of $4,915,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,228,184.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MKL traded up $5.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,574.86. 12,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,827. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,574.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,497.17. The company has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.73. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,295.65 and a 52-week high of $1,670.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.50 by ($0.33). Markel Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,520.00.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

