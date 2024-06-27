Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.61 and last traded at $4.67. 11,244 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 20,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Marker Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Marker Therapeutics Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.33.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter. Marker Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.89% and a negative net margin of 142.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marker Therapeutics stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Free Report) by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Marker Therapeutics worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its multi tumor associated antigen-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens.

