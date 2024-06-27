Matthews International Capital Management LLC Has $12.17 Million Stock Position in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 67.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 694,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,438,215 shares during the quarter. Kanzhun comprises 2.4% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Kanzhun worth $12,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BZ. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kanzhun by 4.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 214,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 9,073 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the 1st quarter worth $600,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the 4th quarter worth $348,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,672,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,483,000 after purchasing an additional 56,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,976,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,997 shares in the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kanzhun from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. HSBC began coverage on Kanzhun in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Kanzhun from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet raised Kanzhun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, New Street Research raised Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Kanzhun Price Performance

Shares of Kanzhun stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.51. 1,784,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,702,690. Kanzhun Limited has a 12-month low of $12.57 and a 12-month high of $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.03 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.73.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $235.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.09 million. On average, analysts forecast that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kanzhun

(Free Report)

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.