Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.70

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 269798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $778.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.73.
About Mawson Infrastructure Group
Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.
