Mcdonald Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,090 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,172 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HBAN. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth $5,261,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 8.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 136,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 10,795 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,534,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,019 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,000,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,731,000 after purchasing an additional 141,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 715.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,251,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729,974 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 385,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,562.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 385,409 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,562.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,711 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $217,440.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,195 shares in the company, valued at $902,298.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,829 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,623 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:HBAN traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $12.71. The stock had a trading volume of 15,370,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,917,512. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.13. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $14.30.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.86%.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.