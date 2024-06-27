Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $3.13 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mcdonald Partners LLC reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $2,686,139,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9,623.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,058,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026,611 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,727,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,259,000 after buying an additional 1,495,586 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in PepsiCo by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,664,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,389,000 after buying an additional 1,470,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,954,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $166.74. 4,776,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,501,427. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $192.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $229.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 81.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Argus downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.38.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

