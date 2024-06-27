Mcdonald Partners LLC Purchases 197 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,921,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,894,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,471 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $852,288,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,696.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 518,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,344,000 after purchasing an additional 489,350 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 684,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,589,000 after purchasing an additional 335,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26,852.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 275,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $754,920,000 after acquiring an additional 274,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $3.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $263.68. 6,456,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,110. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.83. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.29.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

