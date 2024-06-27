Mcdonald Partners LLC Sells 150 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Mcdonald Partners LLC reduced its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 11,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 2.9% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Generac by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $134.66. 689,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,434. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.44. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $156.95.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $889.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

GNRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim downgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Generac from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Generac from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.67.

In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $9,601,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,027. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $9,601,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,027. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total transaction of $634,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,170,948.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,161. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

