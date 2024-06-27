Mcdonald Partners LLC Sells 200 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mcdonald Partners LLC decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,360 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 1.2% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $138.25. 8,034,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,590,405. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $145.32. The stock has a market cap of $381.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.48.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 348,418 shares of company stock worth $47,784,717 in the last ninety days. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

