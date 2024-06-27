McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Insider Sells $285,480.00 in Stock

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
McDonald’s Stock Up 0.2 %
McDonald’s stock opened at $257.83 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $264.15 and its 200 day moving average is $279.82. The company has a market capitalization of $185.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71.
McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.
MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.14.
McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.
