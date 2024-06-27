mCloud Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:MCLDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

mCloud Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:MCLDF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the May 31st total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

mCloud Technologies Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MCLDF remained flat at $0.05 on Thursday. mCloud Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.01.

mCloud Technologies Company Profile

Recommended Stories

mCloud Technologies Corp. provides asset management platform solutions combining IoT, artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and China. Its AI-powered AssetCare platform offers asset management solutions, such as Connected Buildings, an AI and analytics solution to automate and remotely manage commercial buildings; Connected Workers, a cloud software to assist workers in the field to stay connected to experts remotely, facilitate repairs, and provide workers with an AI-powered digital assistant; Connected Energy for the inspection of wind turbine blades using AI-powered computer vision and the deployment of analytics to maximize wind farm energy production yield and availability; Connected Industry, to process assets and control endpoint monitoring, equipment health, and asset inventory management, as well as for the management of change across distributed teams; and Connected Health, which includes remote health monitoring and connectivity to caregivers using mobile apps and wireless sensors.

