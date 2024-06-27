mCloud Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:MCLDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

mCloud Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:MCLDF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the May 31st total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
mCloud Technologies Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:MCLDF remained flat at $0.05 on Thursday. mCloud Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.01.
mCloud Technologies Company Profile
