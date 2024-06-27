McNamara Financial Services Inc. Purchases 2,214 Shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. owned 1.49% of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 523.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 409,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,154,000 after purchasing an additional 343,626 shares during the period.

NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NUAG traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $20.75. 2,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,560. NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.42 and a 12 month high of $21.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.75.

About NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUAG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a US broad-market investment-grade bond index, overweighting market segments with higher yield potential while maintaining the overall risk and credit profile of the broad market.

