Medaro Mining (OTCMKTS:MEDAF) Stock Price Up 9.6%

Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 9.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 0.15 and last traded at 0.15. Approximately 2,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 11,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.14.
Medaro Mining Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of 0.19 and a 200 day moving average of 0.33.
About Medaro Mining
Medaro Mining Corp. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interest in the Superb Lake property that consists of 8 mining claims covering an area of approximately 2,187 hectares located in the Thunder Bay mining district of Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and CYR South lithium property that consists of 52 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,748 hectares located in James Bay area of Quebec.
