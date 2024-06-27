MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of MediWound in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

MediWound Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of MediWound stock opened at $15.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.24 million, a PE ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.57. MediWound has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $19.86.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 64.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 million. As a group, analysts predict that MediWound will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediWound

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDWD. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediWound during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MediWound by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. now owns 125,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 39,348 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MediWound by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 109,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediWound during the first quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of MediWound by 241.6% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 132,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 93,705 shares in the last quarter. 46.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MediWound

(Get Free Report)

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

