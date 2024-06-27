Meter Governance (MTRG) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $29.44 Million

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Meter Governance has a market cap of $29.44 million and approximately $140,835.58 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001431 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,022,455 coins and its circulating supply is 33,302,653 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

