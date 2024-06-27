MetisDAO (METIS) Price Hits $48.94 on Top Exchanges

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 27th. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $48.94 or 0.00079624 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $278.27 million and approximately $10.97 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 47.97572318 USD and is down -2.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 250 active market(s) with $11,081,574.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

