MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $19.45

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.45 and last traded at $19.49, with a volume of 48065 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.95.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87 and a beta of -4.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.74 and its 200-day moving average is $30.06.

About MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (BERZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BERZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

