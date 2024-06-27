MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU) Trading Up 6.4%

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $495.77 and last traded at $495.54. 26,533 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 36,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $465.64.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $533.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $499.05. The company has a market capitalization of $357.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

About MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN

