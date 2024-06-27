Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Trading 0.4% Higher

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.18 and last traded at $37.18. 201 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.03.

Mineral Resources Stock Down 6.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.12 and a 200 day moving average of $42.63.

About Mineral Resources

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services company in Australia, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Mining Services, Iron Ore, Lithium, Energy, and Other Commodities. The company offers contract crushing, screening, and processing; specialized mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire and maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services for resources sector.

