MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, July 1st

Shares of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Free Report) are going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, July 1st. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, July 1st.

MingZhu Logistics Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:YGMZ opened at $0.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.44. MingZhu Logistics has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $0.94.

MingZhu Logistics Company Profile

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides car-hailing and driver management services, and car owner services. The company serves sizeable third-party logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators, as well as other supply chain service providers.

