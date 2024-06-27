Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Trading Down 2.8%

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) fell 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.20 and last traded at $27.36. 213,420 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,222,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.15.

A number of research firms recently commented on MBLY. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Mobileye Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.19.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.18 and its 200 day moving average is $30.20.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.60 million. Analysts forecast that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 1,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.17 per share, for a total transaction of $45,381.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,328.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 1,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.17 per share, for a total transaction of $45,381.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,328.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.53 per share, with a total value of $55,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,095 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,045.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth $437,842,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Mobileye Global by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,985,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560,929 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth $148,924,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Mobileye Global by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,398,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,438 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Mobileye Global in the 1st quarter worth $69,638,000. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

