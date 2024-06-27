Mosley Wealth Management Has $576,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Mosley Wealth Management decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,453 shares during the quarter. Mosley Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Peavine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,142,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30,577.4% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,307,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280,653 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,451.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,386,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,164 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,757,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,350,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635,763 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS GOVT traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.63. The stock had a trading volume of 8,739,205 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.62.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.0594 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

