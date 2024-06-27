Mosley Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Mosley Wealth Management decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,204 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Mosley Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mosley Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 57,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 8,409 shares during the period. Regimen Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC now owns 44,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 14,566 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8,678.2% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 641,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,410,000 after acquiring an additional 634,634 shares during the period. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 126,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,436,615 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.57 and a 200-day moving average of $53.13. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

