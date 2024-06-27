Mosley Wealth Management Sells 781 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Mosley Wealth Management lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises about 0.9% of Mosley Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mosley Wealth Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1,962.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on C shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.03.

Shares of C traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.27. 6,193,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,006,901. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.91 and a 200-day moving average of $57.73. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $64.98. The stock has a market cap of $116.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 62.72%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

