MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI) Declares Dividend of GBX 16.50

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.21) per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This is a boost from MS INTERNATIONAL’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
MS INTERNATIONAL Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of MSI traded down GBX 6.40 ($0.08) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,093.60 ($13.87). The stock had a trading volume of 159,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,700. MS INTERNATIONAL has a 1 year low of GBX 522 ($6.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,130 ($14.33). The firm has a market cap of £178.48 million and a PE ratio of 2,619.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 969.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 900.91.
About MS INTERNATIONAL
