MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI) Declares Dividend of GBX 16.50

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.21) per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This is a boost from MS INTERNATIONAL’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

MS INTERNATIONAL Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MSI traded down GBX 6.40 ($0.08) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,093.60 ($13.87). The stock had a trading volume of 159,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,700. MS INTERNATIONAL has a 1 year low of GBX 522 ($6.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,130 ($14.33). The firm has a market cap of £178.48 million and a PE ratio of 2,619.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 969.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 900.91.

About MS INTERNATIONAL

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States of America, and South America. The company operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions.

