MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the May 31st total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MTN Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MTNOY stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.48. 15,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,829. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. MTN Group has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $8.04.

MTN Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.1227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th.

MTN Group Company Profile

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile telecommunications services in South Africa, Nigeria, East Africa, West and Central Africa, and the Middle East and North Africa. The company offers data, voice and SMS, digital and fintech, interconnect, and roaming services, as well as sells mobile devices.

