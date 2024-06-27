Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
Mullen Group Stock Up 0.7 %
TSE:MTL traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$13.01. 23,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,725. The stock has a market cap of C$1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.81. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of C$12.47 and a twelve month high of C$16.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$13.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$462.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$501.00 million. Mullen Group had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 6.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mullen Group will post 1.2780488 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, Senior Officer Carson Paul Urlacher acquired 25,000 shares of Mullen Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.90 per share, with a total value of C$322,500.00. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.
Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.
