Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Mullen Group Stock Up 0.7 %

TSE:MTL traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$13.01. 23,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,725. The stock has a market cap of C$1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.81. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of C$12.47 and a twelve month high of C$16.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$13.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$462.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$501.00 million. Mullen Group had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 6.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mullen Group will post 1.2780488 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. CIBC cut their price target on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on Mullen Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Carson Paul Urlacher acquired 25,000 shares of Mullen Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.90 per share, with a total value of C$322,500.00. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.