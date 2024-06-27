National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

National Research has raised its dividend payment by an average of 31.7% per year over the last three years.

National Research Trading Down 1.9 %

National Research stock opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $549.24 million, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.56. National Research has a fifty-two week low of $22.94 and a fifty-two week high of $47.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

About National Research

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.31 million for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 54.83% and a net margin of 20.60%.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

