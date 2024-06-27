NEAR Protocol Price Hits $5.20 on Top Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $5.20 or 0.00008541 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion and $210.09 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00042315 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00013301 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000742 BTC.

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,197,553,575 coins and its circulating supply is 1,092,184,114 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,197,454,882 with 1,091,831,570 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 5.33746231 USD and is down -4.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 423 active market(s) with $246,769,813.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

