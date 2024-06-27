Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Hold Rating for Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AEIS. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.86.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $107.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.66 and a 200 day moving average of $102.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.53. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $81.86 and a 12-month high of $126.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.09). Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $327.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

