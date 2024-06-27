Nervos Network (CKB) Tops One Day Volume of $21.93 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 27th. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $543.36 million and $21.93 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,706.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $382.38 or 0.00619670 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.15 or 0.00116931 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00009349 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00038885 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.71 or 0.00268539 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00043127 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.20 or 0.00073242 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,129,998,470 coins and its circulating supply is 44,448,315,402 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.